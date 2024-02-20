Wipro and IBM collaborate to propel enterprise AI

In a bid to accelerate the adoption of AI in the enterprise sector, Wipro has unveiled its latest offering that leverages the capabilities of IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform.

The extended partnership between Wipro and IBM combines the former’s extensive industry expertise with IBM’s leading AI innovations. The collaboration seeks to develop joint solutions that facilitate the implementation of robust, reliable, and enterprise-ready AI solutions.

The Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready Platform harnesses various components of the IBM watsonx suite, including watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, and watsonx.governance, alongside AI assistants. It offers clients a comprehensive suite of tools, large language models (LLMs), streamlined processes, and robust governance mechanisms, laying a solid foundation for the development of future industry-specific analytic solutions.

Jo Debecker, Managing Partner & Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said: “This expanded partnership with IBM combines our deep contextual cloud, AI, and industry expertise with IBM’s leading AI innovation capabilities.”

A key aspect of this collaboration is the establishment of the IBM TechHub@Wipro, a centralised tech hub aimed at supporting joint client pursuits. This initiative will bring together subject matter experts, engineers, assets, and processes to drive and support AI initiatives.

Kate Woolley, General Manager of IBM Ecosystem, commented: “We’re pleased to reach this new milestone in our 20-year partnership to support clients through the combination of Wipro’s and IBM’s joint expertise and technology, including watsonx.”

The Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready Platform offers infrastructure and core software for AI and generative AI workloads, enhancing automation, dynamic resource management, and operational efficiency in the enterprise. Moreover, it caters to specialised industry use cases, such as banking, retail, health, energy, and manufacturing, offering tailored solutions for customer support, marketing, feedback analysis, and more.

Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner and President of Wipro Enterprise Futuring, highlighted the flexibility of the platform, stating: “Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform will allow clients to easily integrate and standardise multiple data sources augmenting AI- and GenAI-enabled transformation across business functions.”

In addition to facilitating AI governance through the AI lifecycle, the platform prioritises responsible AI practices, ensuring transparency, data protection, and compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

As part of this collaboration, Wipro associates will undergo training in IBM hybrid cloud, AI, and data analytics technologies, further enhancing their capabilities in developing joint solutions.

(Photo by Carson Masterson on Unsplash)

