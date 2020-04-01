Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit ₹1,125 crore for Covid-19 fight

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed ₹1,125 crore towards tackling the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

These resources will help enable the medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, a statement from Wipro said.

Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focussed on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the virus outbreak and treating those affected by it. These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and would be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation’s 1,600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350-strong civil society partners across the country. These efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise, sourcing systems, infrastructure and distribution reach of Wipro.

Of the ₹1,125 crore, Wipro Ltd’s commitment is ₹100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd’s is ₹25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is ₹1,000 crore. These sums are in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation.