Wireless Audio Devices Market to grow by USD 57.88 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Earin AB, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The wireless audio devices market is expected to grow by USD 57.88 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 19.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Convenience of wireless technology is notably driving the wireless audio devices market. However, factors such as the need for high-speed Internet connectivity may impede market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. Buy Now

The market is segmented by product (speaker systems, headphones, and others), application (residential, commercial, and automotive), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the wireless audio devices market, including Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Earin AB, FKA Distributing Co. LLC, GN Store Nord AS, LG Electronics Inc., Masimo Corp., PHAZON, Plantronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., TruSound Audio, VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc., VOXX International Corp., Xiaomi Inc, Yamaha Corp., and Zound Industries International AB. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. For detailed company information, Request a Free Sample Report.

Wireless Audio Devices Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Bose Corp. – The company offers wireless audio devices such as QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II and Bose QuietComfort earbuds.

Wireless Audio Devices Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

The market share growth by the speaker systems segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is an increased aesthetic appeal and a wide range of applications for wired speakers’ systems. The increased number of wireless speakers used by tourists is a key factor driving the segment’s growth. Among tourists, particularly the young ones, there’s an increase in demand for portable speaker systems.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region growing at a significant rate. The US, Canada , and Mexico are major contributing countries in this region. Though the US consumer electronics market has reached saturation, there will be a growing wireless audio equipment market in this part of the country because fitness, sports, and entertainment devices are available.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Wireless Audio Devices Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wireless audio devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wireless audio devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wireless audio devices market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of wireless audio devices market companies

Related Reports:

The microphones market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,098.47 million.

The HDMI cable market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 811.02 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wireless-audio-devices-market-to-grow-by-usd-57-88-billion-from-2022-to-2027–apple-inc-bose-corp-earin-ab-and-more-among-key-companies–technavio-301959595.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

