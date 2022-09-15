Wirex Launches 2022 Rising Women in Crypto Power List in Partnership with The Cryptonomist

Part of Wirex’s Women in Crypto campaign aiming to recognise women in the crypto industry

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Wirex, the leading payments platform, has announced the launch of the 2022 Rising Women in Crypto Power List initiative following last year’s success. In partnership with major crypto publication, The Cryptonomist, Wirex has opened nominations to find the 13 most prominent female leaders working in the crypto sphere.

The Power List was launched in 2020 as a part of Wirex’s Women in Crypto campaign. It aims to recognise females working in the space, celebrate their achievements, and demonstrate to others the opportunities that lie in the crypto sector for males and female alike.

The campaign aligns with Wirex’s core mission to make crypto more inclusive. They’ve brought crypto into everyday life for over 5 million customers, having been the world’s first company to develop a crypto-enabled debit card and crypto rewards scheme, Cryptoback™.

Since launch, the Power List has received nearly 600 nominations from more than 50 countries. With the crypto and blockchain sectors evolving at an astronomical rate, it’s vital for Wirex to develop the Power List each year to reflect these changes.

For 2022’s Power List, Wirex introduced three additional awards to recognise women in a specific way:

Social media influencer of the year – for those using the power of social media to influence others

– for those using the power of social media to influence others Newcomer of the year – for someone that’s been in the crypto sector for less than three years

for someone that’s been in the crypto sector for less than three years Young Ukrainian of the year – showing the company’s support and solidarity following the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine

Lottie Wells, Senior PR & Events Manager, who has been involved in the campaign since inception, commented: “Our core goal is to empower everyone to benefit from crypto, and it’s clear that female employees play a vital role in this. Now in its third year, the Women in Crypto campaign has had an overwhelmingly positive response from the industry for celebrating females working in the sector.”

She explained how the campaign has grown: “In 2021, we launched our first live event, and this year, we’ve added three more awards to Power List. The company is proud to have an above industry average gender split, many of whom are from Kyiv, and so we’ve introduced a new award to recognise a Ukrainian woman achieving incredible things in the crypto space.”

Entries this year are open from 15th September until the 18th October. A renowned panel of judges will decide the 13 finalists who will be announced on the 8th November. Individuals can nominate themselves or someone they know, with judging criteria based on their achievements, potential, influence, ambition, leadership skills and innovation, and prizes awarded in crypto.

The Power List will launch on the same day as Wirex’s event, ‘Women in Crypto: How will Web 3 and the Metaverse affect you?’ which will be livestreamed from tech accelerator, Level39 on 15th September, 5pm BST. It will feature quick-fire presentations from 6 female crypto leaders, who will demystify the idea of the metaverse and Web 3 and give unique insights into how it affects everyday users.

Throughout the campaign, Wirex will release a series of new, exciting content to educate women about the opportunities within the crypto sector. This includes an article about what it’s like to work in crypto amidst war, the inside scoop on working in Wirex’s various departments, and educational content about getting started in the crypto and DeFi space.

About Wirex



Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world’s first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.



Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.



With over 5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 80 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.



Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world’s first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 8% back in WXT for every transaction they make.



To reflect the growth of the metaverse, throughout 2021, the company has expanded their product to enable mainstream access to DeFi. Starting with the launch of their popular X-Accounts feature, offering unprecedented levels of interest, Wirex has continued to add to their DeFi arsenal with the release of the non-custodial Wirex Wallet and a partnership with Nereus, a decentralised liquidity market provider.



Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

Starting from February 2022, Wirex donates all the revenue earned from in-app transactions to Ukraine humanitarian efforts. The company’s largest office is based in Kyiv and Wirex stands with everyone affected by the war.

As a long supporter of democratising access to crypto, Wirex’s ‘Women in Crypto’ campaign was created in 2020 and endeavoured to recognise talented female leaders working in the sphere. With the core aim of celebrating women in the crypto sector and encouraging others to get involved, they launched the ‘Rising Women in Crypto Power List’, asking for nominations of women that had done incredible things in the crypto sector. Having a large percentage of female employees at the company, this initiative is close to their hearts and they hope to continue for years to come.

About The Cryptonomist

We are happy to announce a media partnership with The Cryptonomist for this year’s Women in Crypto campaign.



The Cryptonomist is a punctual and rigorous information site to offer news and updates to its readers, but also authoritative in having opinions and making a disclosure on the most innovative aspects of the crypto economy. It aims to become the most authoritative online newspaper in Italian and English and narrate an economic and technological revolution that conquers more and more spaces and consents compared to traditional models of production and exchange.



Written in a simple and captivating way, The Cryptonomist also provides videos and insights on the most current topics made by leading experts in the field. The Cryptonomist is also a marketing agency, helping crypto and fintech companies and start-ups to advertise their projects. With more than 1 million readers per month, the publication is leading the Italian and Swiss media market.

