Wisconsin Gov. Slams Ruling That Overturns Stay-At-Home Order: We’ll Have More Deaths

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Wednesday warned that the state is now “in the Wild West” after the state Supreme Court blocked his bid to extend the statewide stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

“At this point in time, there is no orders. There’s nothing that’s compelling people to do anything other than having chaos here,” Evers told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. “We’re going to have more cases. We’re going to have more deaths, and it’s a sad occasion for the state.”

The governor said the “good progress” that residents had made during the lockdown, resulting in “one of the lowest numbers of cases per capita in the Midwest,” had been thrown “into chaos” by Wednesday’s 4-3 ruling of the conservative-controlled high court.

He also noted that following the ruling, the trade association Tavern League of Wisconsin told businesses in a statement and on its website that they could “OPEN IMMEDIATELY!”

People began to visit reopened bars immediately after the ruling, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported. However, some counties made the decision to reimpose the stay-at-home orders until later in the month.

