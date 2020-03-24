Wisconsin Pushing Ahead With April 7 Primary Election Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Wisconsin’s April 7 primary election is expected to go ahead despite concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus and the state’s stay-at-home order, Gov. Tony Evers (D) said Monday.

Evers said he was determined to keep the election date despite political and community pressure to delay the vote ― and the recent decisions by several states including Rhode Island, Georgia and Louisiana to postpone their own elections.

The governor explained that Wisconsin’s ballot doesn’t just include the presidential primary, but also many local elected offices which could remain unfilled for weeks or months if the date is changed. These include many mayoral and county seats, whose occupants may be called upon to make critical decisions during the coronavirus crisis, NPR noted.

“I just want to make sure people understand the complexity of our spring general election. It’s not a primary election. It’s only a primary election for the presidential candidates,” Evers told reporters last week.

“How long do we potentially leave offices not filled because we’re into July, August and we haven’t held a general election?” he added.