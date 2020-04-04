Wisconsin Republicans Block Governor’s Last Minute Plea to Change Tuesday Election

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) made a last minute push to stop in-person voting scheduled for Tuesday, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the state, but Republicans aren’t interested.

Evers called a special session of Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature on Saturday in an attempt to change the state’s Election Day into an extended mail-in ballot only election. He had proposed mandating that all registered voters receive an absentee ballot by May 19 and extending the deadline to turn them in to May 26.

But the legislative session lasted only a couple seconds Saturday afternoon; the state’s Republican leaders gaveled in and out, adjourning until Monday and leaving the in-person Election Day plans for Tuesday intact.

“Hundreds of thousands of workers are going to their jobs every day, serving in essential roles in our society. There’s no question that an election is just as important as getting take-out food,” Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, both Republicans, said in a statement.

Wisconsin has reported 2,112 positive cases of the coronavirus, and 56 related deaths, as of Saturday afternoon — more than double what the state was reporting last week. Residents have been under strict stay-at-home orders since March 25: All nonessential businesses have been shut down, and people who don’t live in the same household are not allowed to gather. Breaking the rules comes with jail time or fines.

Already, election officials are facing poll staff shortages and a backlog of absentee ballots. The majority of municipalities in Wisconsin have already reported a lack of poll workers. State election officials reported 111 jurisdictions that do not have enough people to staff a single polling place, and 60% of all Wisconsin towns and cities were reporting staffing shortages as of Monday. On Friday, the Milwaukee Election Commission announced the city was consolidating its usual 180 polling stations to just five.

For now, voters will have to choose between voting without proper social distance, or not showing up.

“We have grave concerns about holding an election as we’re just ramping up in dealing with 1,000 cases in Milwaukee County, let alone other areas in the state that may not have cases yet,” Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik told reporters Friday.

Vos, the state assembly speaker, tweeted, “Milwaukee could easily use city staff to open polling places.” Evers has also offered using the national guard to staff polling stations.