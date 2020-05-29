Wisconsin sees record number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in a single day

Wisconsin recorded its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases and deaths Wednesday, two weeks after the state’s Supreme Court struck down its stay-at-home order.

The state reported 599 new confirmed cases and 22 deaths on Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The previous record for new cases was 528, reported last week on May 20.

The numbers dropped slightly on Thursday, with 512 new cases and 11 new deaths – bringing cumulative totals to 16,974 and 550, respectively.

Wednesday’s record came as the state significantly increased testing this week.

An unprecedented 9,371 results came in on Wednesday, followed by 10,114 on Thursday.

Wisconsin broke its record for the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in a single day on Wednesday, with 599 and 22 respectively

Wednesday’s record came two weeks after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov Tony Evers’ statewide stay-at-home order and jubilant residents flocked to bars

On a conference call with Brown County Public Health on Thursday, Prevea CEO/president Dr Ashok Rai cautioned against judging Wisconsin’s progress by the spikes in testing.

She noted that the spikes only offered a snapshot of the state of the virus in Wisconsin, and could represent tests taken 24 hours ago or five days ago.

‘There’s no way to know when tests were taken and which labs did tests,’ Raid said. ‘So many factors go into that.’

Wisconsin significantly increased testing this week, with a record 9,371 results reported on Wednesday, followed by 10,114 on Thursday. A testing site is shown above

Non-essential businesses in Wisconsin were abruptly allowed to reopen on May 13 after the Supreme Court ruled that Governor Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order was ‘unlawful, invalid, and unenforceable’.

The court determined that Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm overstepped her authority with the order, which was originally set to expire on May 26.

Wisconsin residents -many of whom had staged dramatic protests against the lockdown – rejoiced at the news that restrictions would be lifted.

Hundreds flocked to bars and restaurants to celebrate despite the ongoing threat posed by the virus.

In light of the continually growing case counts, Gov Evers on Wednesday urged residents to wear masks in public to curb the spread of the virus.

‘One of the most important things you can do to help others is to wear a mask or other face-covering in public,’ Evers said.

‘Wearing a mask shouldn’t be a political statement. It isn’t controversial, and it’s not hard to do.’

All 50 states have taken steps to lift coronavirus-related restrictions, despite cases and deaths still on the rise in many of them.

Protesters are seen gathered outside the Wisconsin Capitol building on April 24 during a demonstration against Gov Evers’ stay-at-home order