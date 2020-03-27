Wisconsin Won’t Delay Its Primary, So the Governor Wants to Mail Everyone a Ballot

Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin on Friday requested that absentee ballots be sent to every one of the state’s 3.3 million registered voters ahead of its April 7 presidential primary, the latest effort to change how elections are conducted this spring as states across the country scramble to protect voters and poll workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Evers, a Democrat, cannot send the ballots on his own; he asked the Republican-controlled Legislature to convene and approve a measure to do so. But the request represents a significant change of course by the governor, who had repeatedly said in recent weeks that the primary and other elections in the state should go ahead as planned, even as local officials begged for a delay.

It is not clear, however, whether lawmakers will comply, how swiftly they might do so and whether ballots could be mailed to millions of Wisconsin voters quickly enough with less than two weeks before the election. Officials said Friday that they were still preparing for in-person voting at polling places by placing special orders for hand sanitizer and calling for volunteer poll workers.

More than a half-dozen states that were scheduled to hold presidential nominating contests in March and April have now postponed them. Wisconsin, if it holds firm on April 7, is poised to play a major role in the Democratic race, and perhaps a bigger one than before the changes.