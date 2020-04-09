With a Face Mask Photo, Melania Trump Highlights Her Husband’s Reluctance to Wear One

Mr. Trump, on the other hand, was roundly criticized for suggesting that the blame for the violence laid with people on “both sides” of the protest.

With her child-focused program, BeBest, Mrs. Trump has tried to promote healthy online lifestyles and the prevention of online bullying. Mr. Trump, of course, uses Twitter as his primary battering ram against Democrats, critics and members of the news media.

But in December, Mrs. Trump refused to admonish her husband for mocking Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate activist, on Twitter. Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary at the time, said that the first couple “often communicate differently.”

Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, the first lady has been criticized for seeming to have a different set of priorities. She encountered widespread criticism at the beginning of it for focusing on building a tennis pavilion at the White House instead of warning Americans about the spread of the virus.

According to an administration official familiar with her thinking, Mrs. Trump waited until official government guidance was released to begin filming public service announcements and issuing warnings on Twitter.

In recent days, she has been more engaged with the issue, including by fielding calls from her counterparts in France and Italy to discuss steps to defeat the virus. And after canceling the annual White House Easter Egg Roll because of coronavirus concerns, Mrs. Trump donated thousands of the event’s commemorative wooden eggs to workers at hospitals and federal agencies.

She has also directed much of her own staff in the East Wing and in the White House residence to work from home. The White House calligrapher and social secretary are no longer reporting to work, for example, but chefs are still on hand to cook meals for the first family.