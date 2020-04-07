With Demand Soaring, Congress Weighs Adding $250 Billion in Small-Business Aid

WASHINGTON — Rushing to shore up a $2 trillion economic stimulus effort that is already under strain, Congress could move as early as this week to approve another $250 billion in aid for small businesses, after the Trump administration asked for additional funds to support an overwhelming demand for help.

The request for a quick infusion of more money, which Republican and Democratic leaders acknowledged was necessary, signaled a recognition among lawmakers and the administration that the historic economic stabilization package enacted only two weeks ago to help businesses survive the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic did not go nearly far enough.

It came as Congress was already debating the contours of yet another sweeping relief measure to respond to the economic toll of the crisis. But before lawmakers can debate or act on that, they are now weighing urgent action this week to help businesses eager for immediate government help — and the employees who depend on them.

Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, reached out to top Democrats and Republicans on Tuesday to request the additional funds, which would go to a new program to help small businesses secure loans from banks. The program has had an exceedingly rocky start, but the rush to replenish it reflected the desperation among businesses to take advantage of it.