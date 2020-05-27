With HBO Max, You Can Finally Stream ‘The Bachelor’ Online — but Not All Seasons

Click here to read the full article.

Bachelor Nation, rejoice. Well, sort of.

After years upon years of wondering where to watch “The Bachelor” online, past seasons of the franchise are finally available for streaming.

HBO Max, which launched today, will house a library with a sampling of U.S. and international versions of “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor In Paradise” and “Bachelor Pad.”

“The Bachelor” franchise, which debuted in 2002, is distributed by Warner Bros. Television and produced by the production arm, Warner Horizon, both of which fall under the Warner Media umbrella, the media company powering the portfolio of content on HBO Max.

Prior to the launch of HBO Max, “The Bachelor” franchise only streamed on Hulu during current seasons. The only standalone season currently available on a subscription streaming service is Season 13 of the flagship “Bachelor” with Jason Mesnick, which is available on Netflix. Other seasons from the franchise are available to stream on Amazon, but with a per-episode fee, even with a Prime subscription.

If you have an HBO Max subscription, you can now stream “The Bachelor seasons, starring Ben Higgins (Season 20), Nick Viall (Season 21) and Colton Underwood (Season 23), along with seasons from Australia, the U.K., New Zealand and Canada.

As for “The Bachelorette,” Kaitlyn Bristowe (Season 11), JoJo Fletcher (Season 12) and Becca Kufrin (Season 14) are all streaming on HBO Max, along with the Australian and Canadian version of the female-fronted spinoff.

If you’re a fan of Demi Burnett, Seasons 4 through 6 of “Bachelor In Paradise” are streaming on the Warner Media platform — which may serve as a sigh of a relief this summer with production on “Paradise” shut down, due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Bachelor In Paradise Australia” is also available on HBO Max.

And if you’re a true “Bachelor” fan, get ready to binge all three seasons of “Bachelor Pad,” which originally aired on ABC from 2010 through 2012.

Aside from HBO Max satisfying Bachelor Nation’s content cravings, ABC will air a 10-episode retrospective series this summer, “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” premiering Jun. 8, which will recap one season per episode, including the seasons that starred Bristowe, Higgins and Sean Lowe. The greatest-hits series was conceived as a direct response to the COVID-19 crisis shutting down production on “The Bachelorette,” which typically airs in the spring and summer.

See below for all available seasons of “The Bachelor” franchise on HBO Max…

The Bachelor

The Bachelor US – Season 20 (Ben Higgins), Season 21 (Nick Viall) and Season 23 (Colton Underwood)

The Bachelor Australia – Season 2 (Blake Garvey) and Season 5 (Matty Johnson)

The Bachelor UK – Season 1 (David Donald) and Season 2 (Jamie Williams)

The Bachelor New Zealand – Season 1 (Arthur “Art” Green)

The Bachelor Canada – Season 3 (Chris Leroux)

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette US – Season 11 (Kaitlyn Bristowe), Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher) and Season 14 (Becca Kufrin)

The Bachelorette Canada – Season 1 (Jasmine Lorimer)

The Bachelorette Australia – Season 3 (Sophie Monk)

Bachelor Pad

Bachelor Pad US – Seasons 1-3

Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise US – Seasons 4-6

Bachelor in Paradise Australia – Season 1

