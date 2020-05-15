With Move to Remote Voting, House Alters What It Means for Congress to Meet

In redefining what “present” means in the 21st century, Democrats who control the chamber have stressed that they are simply trying to find a way for the House — a coequal branch of government and, they argue, a crucial counterweight to President Trump — to perform its basic functions at a time when the coronavirus has made congregating in Washington a dire health risk. They promise the changes will only be temporary, point to similar moves by legislatures around the world including British Parliament, and insist that the alternative is a House that cannot function as intended.