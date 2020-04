With Pro Sports Paused, a Women’s Hockey League Expands

“The base of women’s hockey fans in Toronto is larger than anywhere else in the world,” said Sami Jo Small, the former general manager of the Furies before they folded and three-time Olympic medalist for Canada. “They are knowledgeable, supportive and want hockey to succeed in the greater Toronto area. In order for this Toronto team to be successful, they will have to connect with the fans, have a clear marketing strategy and make the games accessible so fans know how to get behind their team.”