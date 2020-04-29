With Pro Sports Paused, a Women’s Hockey League Expands

The N.H.L. has been more engaged marketing women’s hockey recently, including creating a three-on-three women’s exhibition as part of its All-Star events this year, and has seen an increased number of female coaches, scouts and broadcasters. But the N.H.L. has stopped short of investing in a women’s professional league and it does not appear to be a priority as the league is still figuring out ways to resume its season (which was paused on March 12), reschedule its draft, and navigate financial concerns, all changes wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.