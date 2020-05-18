With Two 2020 Graduates, Finding New Ways to Graduate Together

If plans hold, she and her 18-year-old son, Nick, who will be attending the University of Washington, will get similar closure next month when he is to graduate from Acalanes High School. The school has tentative plans to have students — at scheduled times — walk by themselves down a corridor decorated with memories from their senior year, then outside to the school entrance where they will walk across the stage and either get their diploma from the principal if public health officials allow it, or pick it up from a table, Ms. Kresnak said.