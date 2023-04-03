Wix Integrates with Amazon in India Enabling Merchants to Expand Their Sales

Merchants can connect their Wix and Amazon Stores and manage their sales from both channels within the Wix Dashboard

NEW DELHI, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX ), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage, and grow an online presence, today announced an integration enabling Wix eCommerce merchants based in India to connect their Wix Store with Amazon. This integration provides merchants the ability to expand their sales, synchronize their inventory, manage orders within a single dashboard, ultimately streamlining their sales operations.

Once integrated, inventory will automatically sync across both platforms. Within the Wix Dashboard, a dedicated Amazon tab enables users to manage their product details, pricing, inventory and have the ability to fulfill orders. Merchants also have a full overview of their sales on both channels.

“We’re constantly advancing our platform for global markets so merchants have the tools they need to grow their online businesses,” said Arik Perez, Head of Wix eCommerce. “This integration enables Indian merchants to expand their sales footprint by reaching Amazon’s vast global network of buyers. Amazon’s store provides merchant’s businesses with important credibility that helps them compete in today’s eCommerce environment and grow their Gross Payment Volume (GPV).”

“This integration provides a great opportunity for India-based Wix merchants. Users can connect these two marketplaces to not only reach a greater sales audience, but also maximize their efficiencies by syncing inventory and managing product listings all from a single place,” said Vargab Bakshi, VP and Country Head, India at Wix.

This integration is available to Wix users in English with the intent to expand to other languages. To learn more, click here .

