‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star Jennifer Stone is now a nurse, ready to fight COVID-19 ‘on the front lines’

Actress Jennifer Stone has a new accomplishment to add to her resume: She’s now a registered nurse. The Disney alum documented the feat on Instagram, revealing she went from a volunteer, to a student nurse and is now finally a RN resident. The 27-year-old is ready to help those falling ill amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them,” Stone wrote on Tuesday. She added the hashtag, “#westayhereforyoupleasestayhomeforus.”

Stone starred on Wizards of Waverly Place alongside Selena Gomez from 2007-2012. Fellow Disney actress Maiara Walsh praised her friend on Instagram in honor of World Health Day Tuesday.

“I give thanks to all the nurses and healthworkers around the globe. I’d like to highlight one of my favorite humans on the planet, @jenniferstone who started her first day in the hospital as a nurse TODAY!!!” Walsh wrote. “This woman not only acts, writes, produces, creates beautiful art, performs, and is an amazing friend, she has now joined the frontlines in the ER to help save lives. Im so F’n proud of you.”

Stone has been documenting her nursing journey for two years on social media. She juggled acting with nursing school, taking classes at night and on weekends.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star is now a nurse. (Photo: Jennifer Stone via Instagram.) More

