Woman, 86, passes away in the North-West

An 86-year-old woman who was being cared for at the Mersey Community Hospital has passed away bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 13. The woman passed away this morning and is the 12th person from the North-West to die because of COVID-19. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein extended his deepest condolences to the woman’s family. “On behalf of the Tasmanian Government, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the woman’s family, friends and loved ones” he said. “It is a stark reminder of the serious nature of this virus and our need to maintain strong measures to mitigate its spread.” Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

