Woman accused of beating her wife to death with a wine chiller caught in Houston

A New Jersey woman who has been accused of bludgeoning her wife to death with a wine chiller and going on the run was arrested on Wednesday in Houston, some 1,600 miles away from home.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced the capture of 48-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who faces murder and weapons charges in the death of her wife, 32-year-old Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus.

According to a statement posted on the prosecutor’s Facebook page, FBI agents, US Marshals and members of the Houston Police Department tracked down and captured Gavilenz-Alectus.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48 (left), was arrested on Thursday in Houston, Texas, for the May 17 killing of her wife, Rebecca, 32 (right) (right), in Brick Township, New Jersey

‘It is our understanding that Gavilanez-Alectus traveled to Houston, from New York City by bus,’ Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer stated.

Mayra is currently lodged in the Harris County Jail pending extradition to Ocean County, New Jersey.

‘It is extremely satisfying when law enforcement works together and we are able to get a dangerous person like Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus into custody,’ Billhimer said. ‘We will immediately begin extradition proceedings to bring Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus back to Ocean County to answer for these charges. Justice for Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus weighs heavy on all of our minds.’

Prosecutors said Mayra (left) used a cylindrical wine chiller to strike and kill Rebecca

Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus was founded bludgeoned do death inside the couple’s home at this apartment complex on Creek Road

According to a previous statement from the prosecutor’s office, on Sunday police in Brick Township were called to an apartment on Creek Road for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Officers arrived to find Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus dead in an upstairs bedroom. The next day, a medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Rebecca’s wife fled the scene after the attack, according to the authorities.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Mayra allegedly used a cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine to bludgeon her spouse of nearly two years to death.

The couple have been married since July 2018 and lived in Ocean County, New Jersey

On Mother’s Day, Mayra posted this fawning message expressing her love for Rebecca

‘The injuries sustained by Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus were consistent with the implementation of this item,’ the statement read. ‘Further investigation ultimately determined that Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus did, in fact, cause the victim’s death.’

Mayra had a warrant out for her arrest on murder and weapons charges

A warrant had been issued for Mayra’s arrest listing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

‘Our focus now is to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus and bring her into custody,’ Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer stated.

The deadly domestic attack came a week after Mayra posted a fawning status update on her Facebook page written in English and Spanish, expressing her love for Rebecca and wishing her a happy Mother’s Day.

‘Mi amor gracias for all the uncountable ways you make this little crazy family… and my entire life better with every moment. (“You know what’s up” I truly blessed that you are my wife. Te amo PRECIOSA. Hoy mañan y siempre. Happy Mother’s Day Mi Amor!!

Authorities have not said what prompted the attack or what led them to believe Mayra was responsible for it.