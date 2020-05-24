Woman arrested for ‘leaving letters at five homes ordering residents born abroad to leave’

A 52-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly writing a racist letter ordering residents of a San Francisco Bay Area town to vacate their homes so ‘a white person can move in.’

Nancy Arechiga, a resident of San Leandro, is alleged to have left the note at five different homes in the Heron Bay section of the Oakland suburb on Friday evening.

The letter generated significant attention on social media after it was circulated by one of the residents who received it, Trinny Wynn.

The letter, which was dated May 22, reads: ‘We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, inspire domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

‘If you are a woman or man and was born in other country, return, go back, to your land immediately, fast, with urgency.

A Ring security camera captured an image on May 22 showing a woman leave a note at the door in the San Francisco Bay Area town of San Leandro, California

Local police have identified the woman as Nancy Arechiga, a resident of San Leandro

The letter, which was dated May 22, reads: ‘If you are a woman or man and was born in other country, return, go back, to your land immediately, fast, with urgency’

San Leandro Police say that similar notes were found in other parts of town on Thursday

‘If you are a woman was born in other Country takes your children with you, under 21 years old. Consider a Bless of God.’

In conclusion, the note reads that residents of the home should move out so a white person could move in their place.

‘Do ordain to you to leave this house,’ the letter reads.

‘One American, white, brace, that serves the Nation of USA is going to live here.’

Door-cam images show a woman who appears to be in her fifties leaving the note in one of the homes.

The woman who left the note was photographed by a Ring security camera installed at the home of Trinny Wynn (pictured)

Wynn posted the images of the woman and the letter on her Facebook page, where it went viral

The woman is wearing sunglasses and a white beanie.

San Leandro, an Alameda County town which borders Oakland, is a diverse suburb with large clusters of Latinos, Asians, and African-Americans.

According to the San Leandro Police Department, they arrested Arechiga while she was carrying a backpack that contained copies of the same note.

Investigators said they found a similar note on Thursday attached to a local information board.

The note read ‘no Asians allowed, leave immediately.’

‘San Leandro is a community of beautifully diverse people, who share a common desire to live in harmony, and free from intimidation,’ said San Leandro Police Lieutenant Isaac Benabou.

‘We welcome people’s rights to express themselves, but not in a manner that infringes upon a community’s sense of security and wellbeing.’

Arechiga was booked into Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Stephen Cassidy, the former mayor of San Leandro, tweeted on Saturday that he was informed the woman was arrested

However, due to the current state bail schedule, she has been cited and released from custody.

California has set bail at $0 for low-level crimes and misdemeanors in an effort to keep jails empty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Facebook, Wynn wrote on Friday: ‘This happened today, a white woman wearing a USA beanie targeted People of color homes with this letter at their front doors.

‘This occurred in a quiet and well diverse middle-class community in San Leandro.

‘My family’s house was also targeted… We were able to capture all this on camera.

‘There is no room for this hateful and despicable behavior in this society.

‘If you recognize this woman, please report it to the police.’

San Leandro’s mayor, Pauline Cutter, released a statement which read: ‘I am aware of reports that a woman was posting flyers containing anti-Asian message at residences and public places in our community yesterday.

‘I’d like to commend our Police Department for taking this situation extremely seriously.

‘They were able to identify the person responsible within a matter of hours and take appropriate action right away.

‘The City of San Leandro is committed to being a welcoming place for everyone.

‘There is no place for hate in our community.’