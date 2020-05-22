Woman has PERMANENT frown after botched £920 cosmetic surgery

A beauty-conscious woman has been left devastated after botched plastic surgery gave her what she called a ‘permanent frown’.

The young Chinese woman, known by her surname Xie, now looks constantly upset due to failed cheek fillers she had paid £920 for.

Footage released by local media shows Ms Xie, with a nonstop confused look on her face, describing the cosmetic nightmare.

The beauty-lover (pictured), known by her surname Xie, recently visited a cosmetic clinic in Hangzhou city of eastern China to undergo a facelift procedure on May 7, local media reported

Ms Xie recently visited a cosmetic clinic in Hangzhou city of eastern China to undergo a facelift procedure.

She was persuaded by the staff consultants who suggested her also to receive cheek fillers to ‘boost the effect’, according to the local press.

Ms Xie was horrified to discover that the surgery had changed her appearance for the worse.

The beauty clinic claimed that the frowning expression occurred due to after-surgery swelling that would eventually disappear.

‘I had my nose done previously, but it was kind of a failure,’ Ms Xie told Zhejiang Television. ‘[After the repair,] the shape of my nose looked much better than before. I thought this clinic was trustworthy.’

The woman went back again for a facelift operation on May 7. The clinic staff convinced Ms Xie to get cheek injections to achieve the perfect look.

‘They told me if I do [the procedures] altogether, the effect would be much better,’ the Hangzhou resident said.

The beauty consultants also guaranteed the woman that the facial fillers would look very natural without needing much recovery time.

Ms Xie spent a total of nearly 20,000 yuan (£2,300) on the two facial operations. The cheek fillers cost her over 8,000 yuan (£920).

The beauty lover was furious to see the botched injections had left her face with a permanent frown after nearly two weeks.

‘The corners of my eyes are being lifted upwards. I’m unhappy about the shape of my face [as well],’ Ms Xie added. ‘I look quite scary.’

The Chinese woman demanded the clinic to give her a refund of the facial fillers.

A manager from the beauty centre, known by his surname Fang, explained that the woman’s frown was caused by swelling after receiving multiple procedures in a short space of time.

Mr Fang said that it would take a longer time for Ms Xie’s face to return to normal.

‘Because she had surgery along with the fillers, the final result still hasn’t shown.’ the manager told the reporter. ‘Once she fully recovers, it would look much nicer.’

Mr Fang claimed that the staff members who consulted the woman were ‘new and inexperienced’.

The manager told Ms Xie that the clinic would claim full responsibility if her face remains swollen after another month. He also offered Ms Xie some extra treatments for free.

But the woman said that she would not receive any surgery from the cosmetic hospital anymore.