Woman in her 70s is Nova Scotia’s first death related to COVID-19 | CBC News

A woman in her 70s from the eastern part of Nova Scotia has died from complications related to COVID-19, according to health officials, marking what they say is the province’s first death connected to the virus.

The Department of Health said Tuesday in a news release the woman had underlying health conditions and died in hospital on Monday. She was living in the eastern zone, an area that includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton, according to the province.

“I had hoped this day would never come and I’m deeply saddened that a Nova Scotia family is going through this,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release. “My deepest condolences go to the family and friends who are grieving today.

“This virus is dangerous. We have to work to slow it down to protect ourselves, those we love and everyone in our communities so that no other family has to suffer a loss like this.”

As of Monday afternoon, the total number of known cases of COVID-19 in the province was 293. The cases ranged in age from under 10 to older than 90.

Nine people were in hospital and 64 were listed as recovered. There had been 10,218 negative COVID-19 test results in the province.

MORE TOP STORIES