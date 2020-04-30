Woman is blackmailed by fake Russian gynaecologist

A Russian woman has warned against fake online gynaecologists during the lockdown after she was blackmailed by a bogus doctor.

The victim, from the Kaluga, 160 miles south of Moscow, sought help from her hospital and an online forum but was refused an appointment due to the lockdown and a ban on nonessential consultations.

The woman in her 30s, named Maria, was soon afterwards approached online by a ‘gynaecologist’ named Arnold Karapetyan who offered her a web consultation.

Victim Maria (pictured) has warned against fake online gynaecologists during the lockdown after she was blackmailed by a bogus doctor

Maria used her smartphone camera for the intimate online ‘appointment’

After an initial exchange he told her he suspected she had genital herpes, but advised ‘a gynaecological check is needed to exclude other more negative options’.

This could be carried out online via her smartphone camera, he told her.

Before agreeing she tried to check him online and felt his site – which later was revealed as fake – appeared genuine, she told NTV.

He told her he would charge £33 for a private appointment and wrote to her: ‘I have 30 years of work experience.

‘Read the reviews. I GUARANTEE if something goes wrong, I will return you the money. I accept several online patients every day. This is today’s reality.’

She later went back to him saying she was suffering from itching.

Lawyers found that the ‘gynaecologist’ had used a picture belonging to a real doctor and a false name. Pictured: The social media page of the fake doctor promoting his ‘services’

Police are now looking into the lockdown fraud and there are suspicions the ‘gynaecologist’ who fluently used medical terms had other victims. Pictured: The Instagram account of fake gyneacologist

The intimate session filmed on her smartphone lasted 40 minutes and in advance he had told her to ensure strong lighting.

Immediately after it was over, the doctor messaged her: ‘The session was recorded.

‘If you do not want this video to be sent to all your friends, transfer me 200,000 roubles by noon.

‘Time is running out.’

Distraught, Maria did not pay but turned to lawyer Timur Marshani who found that the ‘gynaecologist’ had used a picture belonging to a real doctor and a false name.

Lawyer Timur Marshani (pictured) found that the ‘gynaecologist’ had used a picture belonging to a real doctor and a false name

Police are now looking into the lockdown fraud and there are suspicions the ‘gynaecologist’ who fluently used medical terms had other victims.

Meanwhile, they highlighted the case on a major Russian TV channel as a warning.

‘I don’t even want to tell my close friends… because I’m ashamed,’ admitted Maria, who wore dark classes and a lockdown mask.

‘I’m just ashamed that I believed it.’

He instructed her exactly how to set up the camera for the session, she said.

‘He told me how to install it (and) what position should I take so that he can see the problem that I had.’