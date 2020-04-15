Woman Tells Neighbor Go Back to ‘Own Country’ After Being Asked to Turn Music Down

media_play

Britain’s Oldest Coronavirus Patient, Aged 106, Discharged From Hospital

Connie Titchen, a 106-year-old woman from Birmingham, England, was discharged from hospital on April 15 after being treated for the coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the hospital, she was believed to be Britain’s oldest patient to recover from the virus. Titchen, who was born in 1913 and lived through two world wars, said she felt “very lucky” to have beaten the virus. “I can’t wait to see my family,” she added. As of April 15, 93,873 people had tested positive for the coronavirus nationwide, with 12,107 people having died, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. Credit: SWBH NHS Trust via Storyful