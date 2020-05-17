Woman’s hectic ‘man-friendly’ grocery list

If you didn’t do a regular grocery shop before, lockdown would have now taught you that shopping for food is a serious business.

But it seems not everyone can approach the mundane task with ease, The Sun reports.

One woman has created a relatable shopping for her male counterpart after realising that sending them alone could mean she ended up with the wrong groceries or nothing at all.

Steff shared her elaborate and extremely detailed shopping list for her other half on TikTok and it has resonated with women far and wide.

media_camera The list had pictures of the items and offered extra advice on each. Picture: TikTok

media_camera She compared the elaborate list to her own handwritten on. Picture: TikTok

She explained that she was “giving up control” and sending her boyfriend to the supermarket, but to avoid getting a series of phone calls while he’s there, she wanted to make sure he had all the answers before he left.

She compared her basic grocery list that she uses for herself to that of her boyfriends which she’d typed up in a spreadsheet.

media_camera Steff shared her list on her TikTok page. Picture: TikTok

For each item, she explained, there are photos, quantities, and descriptions listed to let him know he’s got the right thing.

She has even listed “general advice” in case a specific item on the list wasn’t available which would help him pick up the next best thing.

Helping her man navigate through the store with ease, she even listed the items in order of where they are found in the supermarket – so he won’t miss a thing.

She said that she’d included extra information on the list that she would often get a phone call about – such as what brand to get and what flavour if there’s more than one available.

media_camera She even has a 13 step process in creating her shopping list. Picture: TikTok

The video has now been views over a million times with both men and woman being able to relate to the common scenario.

“Omg I almost cried. I thought I was the only one with this issue,” one woman exclaimed.

And another shared: “I asked my fiance for lettuce and he came back with cabbage.”

“I should really do this!” another wrote, “My boyfriend called me nine times last time he went for groceries.”

Meanwhile, others insisted they’d never send their other half to the store at all with one bloke even saying “I need a girl like this”.

media_camera Luckily he was successful in his shop. Picture: TikTok

media_camera He did though call her twice. Picture: TikTok

But if you think that’s impressive, the self professed “Type A Monica Geller,” also shared another clip detailing her intense 13 step process that’s involved in creating the grocery list.

It covers everything from meal planning to a kitchen stock take, plus multiple drafts of the list before writing out the final list on shopping day.

With many curious, she later revealed that “he did it, and it did he really well” and had only called twice – first to say the tea she wanted was sold out, and again to say the same about the flour.

