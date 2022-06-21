Women Entrepreneurs; NITDA Reaffirms Commitment to Create Enabling Policies, Foster Economic Growth

Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has re-echoed the agency’s commitment as the nations apex IT regulatory body towards creating enabling policies for the development, use and adoption of Digital Technology in supporting and enhancing the living standard of women entrepreneurs across the country.

The DG said this at the first edition of the ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians Association (ECOFEPA) Women and Youth Leadership Symposium which held in Abuja.

Inuwa who was represented by Dr Amina Sambo Magaji, the Deputy Director, Digital Economy Development Department of the Agency, noted that given NITDA’s mandate, the organization is deeply drawn to developmental initiatives which explains the importance the Agency attaches to the symposium.

“NITDA supported the symposium with Technology Tools that will help enhance Entrepreneurship especially amongst Women and Youth in general”.

According to the NITDA Boss, the inability of a country to create digital presence in today’s dynamic digital world translates to having a nonexistent Nation.

“Technology is an enabler that many people around the world leverage on to create their digital presence. Without the right technological tools, we will not be able to advance as a country, economically and politically. In the light of this, NITDA is very interested and supportive of this symposium”.

Outlining the Agency’s several opportunities that support Women and Youth Entrepreneurship, Inuwa said a subsidiary was specifically established and named Office of the Nigeria Digital Innovation (ONDI), primarily to foster the growth of Technology and Innovation in Nigeria.

Filimena Viera, the President of the ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians Association (ECOFEPA), while observing that whereas, women and youths constitute the significant percentage of the world’s population, their continued deprivation in virtually all areas of affairs has increasingly become a source of concern; attributed the factors responsible to their age, gender, limited opportunities and assumed lack of political experience.

Viera noted that among the major reasons for African continent’s backwardness is the fact that Women and Youth have not been given their rightful places in governance.

“Youths are the future, hence the need for the creation of relevant platforms where they can exchange ideas, experiences and amplify best practices. To address the menace of Women and Youth marginalisation, effective policy framework mechanism has to be in place, so as to ensure equity and to guarantee a sustainable society where basic human rights are recognized. Platforms that will inspire, mentor and avail the Women and Youth training on the required kkill set cannot be over emphasized”.

Meanwhile, as part of it’s contribution towards guaranteeing the development of Women and Youth Entrepreneurship as championed by the Sub – regional Parliamentarians Association, twenty laptop computers were donated by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians Association (ECOFEPA) is an umbrella body of all Female members of the ECOWAS Parliaments; primarily established to assist Parliamentarians from the Sub – region use their legislative mandates to empower Women through qualitative legislation.

NITDA’s presence at the event further underscored the parastatal’s immense regards for women empowerment and efforts toward inspiring both Women and Youth Entrepreneurial skills in Nigeria, through the Agency’s mentorship guidance and technical support.

Related