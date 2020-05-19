Women found dead at bottom of 160ft Sussex cliffs ‘jumped together in suicide pact

Two women found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Sussex jumped together in a suicide pact, local reports suggest.

The bodies were recovered after lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter were scrambled to the cliffs near the popular seaside resort of Peacehaven yesterday.

The two women – who are not believed to be from the local area – have not been formally identified.

Residents say the women are thought to have leapt off the highest point of Rushey Hill together as part of a pact.

Two women found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Sussex jumped together in a suicide pact, local reports suggest. Pictured: Rescue crews on top of the cliff

The two women – who are not believed to be from the local area – have not been formally identified. Pictured: Rescue crews at the scene

One resident said: ‘It’s absolutely tragic. It is thought they jumped together and were found on the beach below.’ Pictured: Emergency services at the scene

Flowers were left at the scene today in tribute to the two women who died yesterday

The area along the south coast is near Beachy Head.

One resident said: ‘It’s absolutely tragic. It is thought they jumped together and were found on the beach below.

‘My heart goes out to their families. I just hope it wasn’t related to coronavirus, like they’d been bereaved or something.’

The women were declared dead at the scene, Sussex Police said. A spokesman confirmed the bodies had been recovered from the cliffs yesterday.

They said yesterday: ‘Sussex Police, assisted by the coastguard, retrieved the bodies of two women from the cliffs at The Highway in Peacehaven this morning.

The bodies were recovered after lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter (pictured) were scrambled to the cliffs near the popular seaside resort of Peacehaven yesterday

The women were declared dead at the scene, Sussex Police said. A spokesman confirmed the bodies had been recovered from the cliffs

Lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter were scrambled to the cliffs near the popular seaside resort of Peacehaven yesterday

‘Sadly, both women were declared dead at the scene. Formal identification has yet to have taken place.’

A spokesman for the coastguard said on Monday: ‘HM Coastguard has this morning been assisting Sussex Police with an incident at Rushy Hill, Peacehaven.

‘Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Team, Newhaven RNLI lifeboat and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd were sent.’

For confidential support, call the Samaritans on 116123, visit a local branch or go to the website www.samaritans.org