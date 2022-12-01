THURSDAY 6:00PM: Women Of MENA In Technology Launches its 20th city in Arizona. Non Profit Organization bridges MENA Women in Technology with Others Around the World to Connect, Mentor, Support and accelerate career development.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — On Thursday, December 1st, Women Of MENA In Technology (WoMENAIT), a nonprofit organization with a mission to connect, mentor, support and elevate Middle Eastern and North African women in the technology, will hold its Scottsdale kick-off event—the first in Arizona—with a speaker series event sponsored by Universal Electronics, Arrivia and Lockton. With chapters in San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Austin, Boston, Seattle, London, NYC, Berlin, Paris, Orange County, Vienna and DC, the organization’s Arizona launch marks the group’s 20th city globally. At the kickoff event, participants will learn more about Women Of MENA In Technology’s initiatives, connect with other MENA women in the Arizona tech community, and hear from a panel of esteemed speakers on ‘Why diverse Women should be a part of innovation leadership in Arizona.’

WHEN: Thursday,December 1, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM (MST)

WHERE: Arrivia, 15147 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85260

PANEL SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

Azin Radsan van Alebeek (Co-Founder & Managing Director-Emmeline Ventures),

Firasat Hussain, Chief Technology Officer – Arrivia

Jennifer Strauel – Chief People & Diversity Officer, Co-chair of Arrivia’s DEI Committee

Monica Aleman – Manager, Applications Engineering, N America – Universal Electronics Inc.

Ramzi Ammari – SVP, Corporate Planning and Strategy – Universal Electronics Inc.

Sepideh Nasiri, Founder & CEO – Women of MENA In Technology

Tannaz Harirchian, Area Manager – Intel

TICKETS AVAILABLE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC: https://bit.ly/3igV4Zj This special event is gender inclusive and open to all in the technology and STEM fields.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Women Of MENA In Technology in Scottsdale, Arizona to elevate the profile of Middle Eastern & North African women working in technology and foster networking connections to ensure that these women’s incredible talents are elevated in the tech and STEM world,” said Sepideh Nasiri, Founder & CEO of Women Of MENA In Technology.

“In an industry that is still coming to terms with its ubiquitous culture of sexism and lack of diversity, it is important now more than ever for women and people of color to be given access to opportunities that showcase their talent and entrepreneurial spirit. MENA women across the world are starting successful companies and creating innovative technologies that are quite literally changing the tech industry—challenging negative stereotypes about their community and bringing their own seat to the table.

“Universal Electronics is honored to sponsor the launch of the Women of the Middle East and North Africa in Technology Arizona (WoMENAiT) chapter, and is proud to support the goals and mission of this organization to help close the diversity and gender gap in STEM by connecting, mentoring, educating and elevating creative and talented women in technology,” said Ramzi Ammari, Sr Vice President, Global Product Planning and Strategy.

Women Of MENA In Technology is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) Organization established in Silicon Valley in 2015 with a mission to close the diversity and gender gap in STEM by connecting, mentoring, educating and elevating Middle Eastern and North African women in STEM globally. We serve over 50,000 community members, 90% of whom identify as technical and self-reported as engineers, data scientists, researchers, founders, intrapreneurs, entrepreneurs, innovators and investors. Join us to elevate, support, and catalyze diverse Women in STEM. As technology becomes more integrated in our society and creates a new paradigm, it is up to us to be intentional about equity, inclusion, and diverse representation in the space. For more information, visit: https://womenofmenaintechnology.com/

