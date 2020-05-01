Women’s Super League develop plans to complete 2019-20 season at St George’s Park 

St George’s Park is the preferred destination to complete the Women’s Super League season.

Plans are being worked on to finish the current campaign later this summer, with 45 matches left to play, with the Football Association’s central base seen as a prime candidate to host.

The WSL comprises 12 clubs and those numbers are viewed as logistically easier to conduct at one single base.

There is also some disparity in how many matches each team has left, which could in theory simplify any potential accommodation and scheduling issues.

League leaders Manchester City only have six matches to play, with relegation-threatened Birmingham with nine still to go.

Providing concrete procedures can be ratified, Sportsmail understands the women’s game could return after the men’s in June.

While St George’s Park, which boasts four UEFA-standard pitches, is not set up for elite broadcasting, temporary gantries can be erected to beam games live.

An FA spokesman said: ‘We are in the early stages of assessing what options are available for when it is safe and appropriate to resume. This includes the potential use of neutral venues.

‘Any scenarios are under constant review in line with the latest Government advice. We are in regular contact with all Clubs and the safety and welfare of everybody involved remains our priority.’