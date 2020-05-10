Wooden bat uses in armed robbery at Bridgewater

news, local-news,

Tasmania Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, May 10 about 9pm at Bridgewater’s United Setrol Station. According to police, a person entered the service station and used a wooden bat was used to smash the glass counter. The robber then demanded money from service station staff member, before leaving with a sum of cash. Police said the staff member was not injured during the incident. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The robber’s face was covered and they were wearing a dark blue jumper with khaki trousers, according to police. They fled the scene on foot northbound via the East Derwent Highway.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/382X9zPWq9wRtCgUsbmhcAx/f0ed88a2-c9b1-4784-940b-b1c29d408c4b.JPG/r2_13_808_469_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg