Woody Allen details his affair with Soon-Yi Previn, Mia Farrow finding the ‘erotic photographs’ in new memoir

Woody Allen’s memoir has been released after all — by a new publisher — and it details his affair with now-wife Soon-Yi Previn.

After Hachette Book Group backed out of publishing Apropos of Nothing at the eleventh hour amid public protests and opposition from Allen’s children Dylan and Ronan Farrow, the 400-page book was released Monday by Arcade Publishing.

The 84-year-old director’s book does not cast his former partner Mia Farrow in a positive light, talking about “red flags” he should have noticed from the start of their 13-year romance, which began in 1979. He claims she had a “creepy” relationship with her biological son Fletcher Farrow, mistreated her adopted children and made up the “fake molestation accusation” against him, regarding their adopted daughter Dylan, in an act of “revenge.”

A spokesperson for the actress has not yet responded to Yahoo’s request for comment about the book.

Allen also details the start of his sexual relationship with Soon-Yi, now 49, an adopted daughter of Farrow and her second husband, the late composer André Previn. He writes that Farrow, who oversaw a brood of 14 children, “psychologically and corporally” disciplined her adoptive kids “into submissive obedience”; young Soon-Yi, who was born in South Korea, came off as “sullen” to him when he interacted with her as a girl. (Allen and Farrow never lived together, but he spent time with her and the children in the decade-plus they were together.)

Allen said that he and Soon-Yi “never particularly liked one another,” but after the “air was out” of his relationship with her mother, they became involved and have now been “married over 20 years” and are “still passionately in love.” (The book is dedicated to Soon-Yi, with whom he has two college-aged daughters, both adopted.)

Allen’s memoir details his relationship with Soon-Yi Previn. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) More

He wrote at length about Soon-Yi’s negative relationship with Farrow, saying the girl took an “instant disliking” to her adoptive mom when they met, when Soon-Yi was 7. They were “always at odds.” Soon-Yi found Farrow “strict and impatient with a fierce temper” and claimed physical and mental abuse, including an allegation that she was called “retarded.” Allen said Soon-Yi resented him because, in her eyes, he did nothing to stop Farrow’s alleged mistreatment of her and her adopted siblings and seemed like a part of the facade the actress had created. (Allen said he was initially unaware of any problems related to her parenting.)

Allen said he “had no interest in knowing” Soon-Yi, saying he “thought she was a quiet, boring kid” and he never gave her “a moment’s thought.” But after remarking to Farrow that Soon-Yi seemed “reclusive” and “maybe she needed a shrink,” the actress suggested he take her to a Knicks game because he was “always looking for someone to go with,” as a season ticket holder.

During the “awkward” game, Allen brought up how they didn’t get along and Soon-Yi, by then college-aged, said it was because she thought he was just another one of Farrow’s pawns and a “consummate sap for not getting it.”

“I soon learned she and Mia didn’t get along, and life at their home was quite different when I was not present,” he writes. “I began to realize this was not an empty young woman as Mia had painted her but quite an intelligent, feeling, perceptive one. It was the start of a friendship that would slowly grow over time and climax with the preposterous realization that we cared a great deal about each other. It took a long, long time to move from square one to this mutual caring, but it would happen and surprise us both.”

Allen said he and Soon-Yi continued to go to basketball games together during her visits home from college — and nothing physical happened until he invited her to his screening room to watch the film The Seventh Seal. It was there that they kissed for the first time, he detailed, saying he made the first move and while he waited for a “bolo punch” in return, “it didn’t come. Instead, she is complicit in the osculation and, to the point as always, says, ‘I was wondering when you were going to make a move.’”