Wordle today: Here’s the answer, hints for April 3

It’s Sunday and today’s Wordle is again anew.

If you just want today’s answer, scroll to the bottom. But here’s a little more on Wordle if you’re (somehow) new to the game: It’s a daily word game created by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle and purchased by the New York Times.

Every day, players are greeted with a fresh word puzzle that can only be solved — or not! — using a series of process-of-elimination clues.

If you’re the adventurous type and want to try other versions of the game, there’s Absurdle, Worldle, the 31-word Grand Slam (aka Untrigintordle) — or you might want to try embracing two kinds of nerdery by exploring Wordle clones for specific fandoms.

More on our favorite word game below, along with the answer that brought you here.

What’s the best Wordle starting word?

That depends, but we’ve got plenty of ideas for you to try.

Why are there two different Wordle answers some days?

There were two different Wordle answers again Wednesday. Here’s why.

Is Wordle getting harder?

In case you were wondering, no, it’s not getting harder. In fact, we’ve technically all been playing it on easy mode — here’s how to go to Hard Mode.

The Wordle archive: Dig in

Just one Wordle a day not doing it for you? Good news. You can also play the whole archive of past Wordles.

Yesterday’s Wordle: Here’s the April 2 Wordle in case you’re looking for it. We do this every day.

Tomorrow’s Wordle: Here’s the April 4 Wordle, too.

Here’s a hint for today’s Wordle answer:

It’s a comparative adjective.

Today’s Wordle is a 5-letter word that ends with…

It ends with the letter…R.

What’s the answer to Wordle today?

It is…

FEWER.

Mashable will be providing Wordle answers, along with more Wordle updates in the weeks ahead.

Reporting by Caitlin Welsh and Adam Rosenberg contributed to this article.