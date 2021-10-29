Work longer without eye strain with these top-rated blue-light-blocking accessories

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Get a blue-light-blocking screen protector and glasses bundle for $79.99 — 11% off their original price — as of Oct. 27.

Blue light exposure at night penetrates your retinas and throws off your biological clock, and research shows it may also contribute to other health concerns. Plus, too much of it during the day is just asking for a headache. There’s no need to subject yourself to those negative effects — especially when you can block blue light out with top-rated anti-blue light accessories.

The Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector and Glasses Bundle comes with some of the world’s first medically-rated blue light blocking accessories. The screen protector, available for both iPhone 12 and 13 in this bundle, blocks up to 90 percent of harmful blue light on your screen. It’s made of premium tempered glass with an oleophobic coating, so not only will it protect your precious retinas, but it will also protect your screen from drops, bumps, and grubby fingers. It will keep your screen crystal clear with true color as well — no retro orange tint. Rated as an MHRA Class 1 medical device, you can also ensure you’re doing your eyes some good.

Along with the screen protector, you’ll also get some blue-light-blocking glasses in your choice of color and design. They’re treated with anti-fog protection, for a crystal-clear picture with over 94 percent clarity, full UV protection to improve sleep and reduce strain, and anti-glare coating to prevent reflection. Slip these on when using your devices for long periods of time and allow non-harmful light to pass through while blocking out the blue. Designed and developed by Optometrists in the UK, and approved by the FDA, these glasses are all but guaranteed to improve your eye health. They’ll definitely become a normal part of your daily routine.

Available for all iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, you can snag the Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Accessories Bundle on sale for just $79.99 (regularly $89) for a limited time.