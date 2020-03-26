Work Out With Venus Williams. Then Debate Stefon Diggs.

The retired N.B.A. center Kendrick Perkins jumped in with his five best basketball players, selecting Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Larry Bird. The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was one who replied, offering up four Lakers on his list: James, Bryant, Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, along with Jordan.

A Workout With Venus Williams?

If you’re one of those confined at home, those excuses for being too busy to work out are seeming especially thin these days. Luckily, some athletes are there to help out.

Venus Williams has started a daily live short workout on Instagram in which she does squats and curls and such, and encourages her viewers to join in. Don’t have weights at home? Don’t worry, she has been using water jugs and Champagne bottles as weights, too.

Also getting in on the action were members of the U.S.A. Field Hockey men’s and women’s teams, who are planning a daily series of skills challenges, and the former N.H.L. player Brooks Laich, who posted some at-home workouts and challenged viewers to match or better his time.

That Chess Tournament? Just Kidding

Remember that big chess tournament in Russia we wrote about Wednesday that was proceeding despite the virus? Um, forget we mentioned it.

The International Chess Federation decided to pause the Candidates Tournament in Yekaterinburg after Russia announced that flights to other countries would stop on Friday. The tournament was halfway completed, and the results will stand until it can be resumed at a time and place to be determined.

And the postponements continue. The Indy 500, a Memorial Day staple, has been rescheduled to Aug. 23. The N.H.L. draft, which had been scheduled for Montreal on June 26, has also been bumped back.