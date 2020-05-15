Worker at ANOTHER McDonald’s restaurant tests positive for COVID-19 forcing the store to close

A McDonald’s restaurant has closed due to coronavirus and the employee who tested positive was a relative of another infected fast food worker.

The employee from Craigieburn McDonald’s, north Melbourne, is an ‘extended relative’ of a worker at the McDonald’s in Fawkner that has become a coronavirus cluster.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: ‘The Craigieburn employee has been identified as an extended relative of one of the previously announced COVID-19 positive cases at Fawkner,’ The Age reported.

‘Out of an abundance of caution we have immediately closed the restaurant. All Craigieburn employees have been instructed not to return to work for 14 days and advised to be tested.’

‘We have spoken with the employee and confirm they are self-isolating at home with little to no symptoms,’ the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Craigieburn employee last worked at the restaurant on Tuesday 12 May and had not worked at the Fawkner restaurant.

McDonald’s said they had engaged an external contractor deep clean the Craigieburn restaurant.

The coronavirus outbreak in Fawkner was linked to two new Victorian cases overnight and brought the total cluster number to 10.

Four employees at the Fawkner store and six of their close contacts have tested positive for coronavirus.

McDonald’s is waiting on test results from four workers while 93 other employees have tested negative.

The McDonald’s restaurant at Fawkner has been reopened with staff from a different outlet.