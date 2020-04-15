Workers are heroes, not villains

news, local-news,

Any individual who has a crack at a healthcare worker needs to have a good hard look at their moral compass. Tasmanian doctors, nurses, ambulance officers, health support staff, cleaners and many others trying to kill off this virus are working tirelessly. The last thing they need is to be subject to ignorant ridicule. Stories we are hearing frequently of nurses, who are ranked among the world’s most trusted and respected professionals, having to have coffees delivered to the Launceston General Hospital because colleagues have been greeted by other customers of nearby cafes with a shocked “what are you doing here” question is concerning, to say the least. Other stories of nurses being assaulted and refused service nationally are even more concerning, or downright unacceptable. Hospital staff no longer wear their uniforms in public in fear of this kind of behaviour and to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Even during a crisis we must all upon acceptable society expectations of kindness and respect. And behaviours such as those described are completely out of order because these frontline heroes should not be made to feel ashamed of being a healthcare worker. They should be commended for the work they do daily. As Premier Peter Gutwein put it on Wednesday morning when directly addressing keyboard warriors and health care worker detractors, “be kind to each other. Anyone who is thinking of lining up a healthcare worker and taking a pot-shot at them … draw a breath,” is Mr Gutwein’s advice. “The only we are going to get to the other side [of these extraordinary circumstances] is if we work together.” These are unprecedented times, no one is challenging that fact. And as such, we are all under enormous emotional pressure, but none more so than our healthcare professionals who don their physical protective equipment each day and face this insidious virus head on and on the front line. We are all in some way stressed out by this disease but that does not give people a licence to be unkind. Try and put yourself in other people’s shoes, it might give you some perspective.

