Working From Home? Then It’s Time to Upgrade Your Office Chair.

Entrepreneurs have long understood the benefits of allowing their employees to work remotely. Startups pretty much invented contemporary work from home policies. But now this aspect of startup culture is going massively mainstream, with millions of workers taking the work-from-home plunge as part of our collective effort at social distancing.

As a result of this shift, a lot of people are suddenly realizing they are in need of an upgrade to their home office setup.

When it comes to creating an efficient and healthy workspace, nothing is more important than the chair you’re going to sit in for five-to-ten hours a day. Poor sitting posture has been scientifically linked to numerous health issues, including shoulder and back pain, fatigue, mood, poor circulation, breathing efficiency, headaches, and even sexual function.

“When we have poor posture, we add tension and compression to structures that weren’t meant to bear that weight. These stresses and strains build up over time and wear down our bones, joints and ligaments, even changing the way our muscles fire,” Dr. Stacey Pierce-Talsma explained to U.S. News & World Report. A specialist in osteopathic manipulative medicine, Pierce-Talsma goes on to explain that, “not only can poor posture add stress and strain, it can also cause you to become fatigued more quickly.”

One particular kind of poor sitting posture called “sacral sitting” can be especially problematic. Sacral sitting is when you sit forward on the seat of a chair, with your pelvis pointed at the back of the chair at a 45-degree angle. This posture puts pressure on your sacrum, which is the shield-shaped bony structure at the base of your lumbar vertebrae.

“Sacral sitting can have profound effects on men’s and women’s sexual function because this posture shortens and tightens the pelvic floor muscles, which are our primary sexual muscles,” explains physical therapist and author Isa Herrera. “When the pelvic floor muscles are tight and weak, they cannot exert their power and strength, and the end result can be weak or nonexistent orgasms.”

Of course, most people don’t have high end ergonomic office chairs in their home. And the reason is that most people never spent enough time in their home office to justify the expense. However, now that you’re going to be working from home for the foreseeable future, you need to take a look at Omega Chairs.

Omega Chairs are marvels of modern ergonomics engineering. They are specifically designed to help you mimic a healthy standing posture while you are sitting—with your chest open and pelvis tilted slightly forward—while simultaneously stabilizing the sacrum and supporting the lumbar region.

Made with a three-layer ultra breathable mesh and highly refined mechanical components, Omega Chairs allow you to finetune every single aspect of how you sit. That includes the height, incline, and tilt of the seat; the position of the lumbar support; the height, angles, incline, and tilt of the arm rests; and the positioning of the detachable leg and head rests.

All three Omega Chair models come with free shipping and a 30-day risk free trial.

So if you're going to be spending a lot more time working at home, you need to invest in a high end office chair to keep you healthy.