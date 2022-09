Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami received in audience, a team from the World Bank on a working visit at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Abuja.

The team consisted of the Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri, New Infrastructure Director for West Africa, Mr. Franz Drees, and 2 others.

The discussion of the meeting was centered around Digital Identify, data Protection, cybersecurity, Broadband Infrastructure and Connectivity.