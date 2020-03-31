World champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders suspended following domestic violence ‘advice’ video
“Having considered comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media we have suspended his boxer’s license pending a hearing under the Board’s misconduct regulation, at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible,” the BBBofC said in a statement.
‘Idiotic, unacceptable’
“I haven’t got another half, but I have got a daughter and if anyone did that to my daughter, I would hurt them bad.”
Saunders’ promoter Eddie Hearn said he is “appalled” by the video.
“It’s unacceptable for Joe Bloggs down the street to do it. It’s much more unacceptable for a world champion boxer to be doing it.
“Young people are watching that video. People who are in abusive relationships are watching that video. You cannot do it, it’s unacceptable.”
Saunders is unbeaten in 29 fights, and held a world title in the middleweight division before moving up to super-middleweight.
He had been close to fighting Canelo Alvarez in May, before the spread of the coronavirus disrupted talks between the two camps.
Having deleted his Twitter account, the British boxer said he would donate $30,000 (£25,000) to domestic violence charities.
“I didn’t mean for anyone to get upset about it,” he added. “There are people dying all around the world with coronavirus and I was just trying to take the heat off that a little bit.
“It clearly hasn’t done, my sense of humor is not everyone’s cup of tea.”