World Energy GH2 becomes the first North American company to be invited to join the Port of Wilhemshaven's Energy Hub

Project Nujio’qonik continues to be globally recognized as a leading project in the clean energy transition

WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ – At a signing ceremony in Wilhemshaven, Germany, World Energy GH2 officially became the first North American member of the Port of Wilhelmshaven’s ENERGY HUB. Federal German officials, including Siemtje Möller, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany as well as member of the German parliament, participated in the signing ceremony between World Energy GH2 and the ENERGY HUB, followed by a tour of the Port of Wilhemshaven.

Wilhelmshaven will be one of the first German ports to receive green hydrogen from Canada. The ENERGY HUB is comprised of a collection of significant green hydrogen industry-focused companies and government players who are focused on European energy security and the global energy transition. World-leading companies such as Arcelor Mittal, BP, Engie, E.ON, Equinor, EWE, Gasunie, Orsted, RWE, and Uniper are among the ENERGY HUB’s membership.

World Energy GH2’s Project Nujio’qonik will be constructed on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and will be one of the world’s first commercial-scale green hydrogen / ammonia producers. The project will ultimately produce ~250,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year (1.2 million tonnes of green ammonia) with the first phase expected to produce ~400,000 tonnes of green ammonia for export.

World Energy GH2 plans to develop 3+ GW of renewable electricity through wind projects on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. Project Nujio’qonik’s green hydrogen and ammonia will be RFNBO-compliant (renewable fuels of non-biological origin).

Project Nujio’qonik will provide an immediate positive impact on Canada’s efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The project will offset ~1 million tonnes of global CO2 emissions per year based on displacing the equivalent amount of energy generated from coal.

“World Energy GH2 is proud to become part of this important European collaboration that is working hard to stand-up the green hydrogen industry, and we’re especially proud to be the first North American member of the ENERGY HUB,” said Sean Leet, Managing Director and CEO, World Energy GH2. “Project Nujio’qonik is on track to be among the world’s first providers of commercial-scale green hydrogen. Building global industry connections continues to be integral to Project Nujio’qonik’s position as one of the leading green hydrogen projects in the world. Joining the ENERGY HUB is an exciting development in our journey.”

“The European green hydrogen industry launched in earnest on August 23, 2022, at our project site at the Port of Stephenville, in Newfoundland and Labrador, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz initiated the Canada – Germany Hydrogen Alliance,” continued Leet. “It is a fantastic opportunity to be able to further advance the Canada – Germany collaboration with tangible initiatives such as the Wilhelmshaven ENERGY HUB – another sign that the rubber is hitting the road.”

“We extend a warm welcome to World Energy GH2,” said Uwe Oppitz, Managing Director of Rhenus Ports GmbH & Co.KG, and representative for the ENERGY HUB Port of Wilhelmshaven. “Having started with 16 private companies with the ambition to pave the way for green energy in Germany, we have grown our membership to more than 40 companies in three years, and World Energy GH2 is our first North American-based member. For the ENERGY HUB Port of Wilhelmshaven, it is an important milestone that will help us overcome the obstacles in the ramp-up of the new market for green molecules.”

“The development of the ENERGY HUB is fantastic,” said Siemtje Möller, Member of Parliament for Wilhelmshaven and Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany. “The growing international attention is important to move forward with ENERGY HUB Port of Wilhelmhaven and its many innovative and promising projects. We are all aiming to develop and shape Wilhelmshaven as Germany’s green energy hub which is playing an important part in securing the German power supply. I am happy to see how far we have come since our first meeting, and to welcome World Energy GH2 as the first, of hopefully many, international overseas partners.”

Project Nujio’qonik milestones:

June 2022 : Environmental Registration

: Environmental Registration August 23, 2022 : Canada – Germany Hydrogen Alliance signed at the Project Nujio’qonik site in Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador (NL)

: – Germany Hydrogen Alliance signed at the Project Nujio’qonik site in and (NL) September 2022 : MOUs signed with Qalipu First Nation and the Town of Stephenville

: MOUs signed with Qalipu First Nation and the November 2022 : Wind measurement campaign launched

: Wind measurement campaign launched March 2023 : Crown lands bid submitted

: Crown lands bid submitted May 2023 : SK ecoplant invested USD $50M in Project Nujio’qonik

: SK ecoplant invested USD in Project Nujio’qonik June 2023 : World Energy GH2 acquired the Port of Stephenville

: World Energy GH2 acquired the Port of July 2023 : Crown lands phase one completed

: Crown lands phase one completed July 2023 : Pre-FEED (front-end engineering design) completed

: Pre-FEED (front-end engineering design) completed August 2023 : Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) submitted

: Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) submitted August 2023 : Crown lands secured ~108,000 ha (~266,000 acres)

: Crown lands secured ~108,000 ha (~266,000 acres) September 2023 : Scholarships for College of the North Atlantic’s green energy programs announced

: Scholarships for College of the North Atlantic’s green energy programs announced December 2023 : One year of wind data achieved

: One year of wind data achieved January 2024 : First North American member of the ENERGY HUB Port of Wilhemshaven

About ENERGY HUB Port of Wilhelmshaven

The goal of the ENERGY HUB initiative is to position Wilhelmshaven as the ‘Hydrogen Valley of Germany.’ For that reason, more than 40 companies from the energy industry, the manufacturing industry, as well as terminal operators, have joined forces with the Wirtschaftsförderungsgesellschaft Wilhelmshaven mbH. There are also associated members such as the neighboring counties and the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Lower Saxony. Together, we want to promote the region as an energy hub for gas, renewable energy and CO2, and will thus make a significant contribution to Germany’s sustainable security of supply. The initiative boosts the exchange between companies along the entire transformation value chain – from the import, production, storage and transportation as well as the consumption of hydrogen and its derivatives. In this way, the ENERGY HUB initiative not only identifies and activates the potential of a regional energy cluster, but also acts as an infrastructure hub for the security of supply in Germany and Europe. Synergies that have already been identified are working together on a topic-related basis in order to offer the region corresponding added value. One example of this is a cross-company infrastructure concept for supplying the large number of electrolysis projects with the required water. https://www.energyhub-wilhelmshaven.de/

About World Energy GH2

World Energy GH2 Inc. is a Newfoundland and Labrador-based renewable energy company affiliated with World Energy LLC, one of the world’s largest producers of green fuels. Project Nujio’qonik is a consortium of partners investigating the feasibility of a cost-effective wind power-to-green hydrogen/ammonia production facility to be located on the west coast of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Project Nujio’qonik aims to be Canada’s first commercial green hydrogen/ammonia producer created from 3+ Gigawatts of wind energy in one of the world’s best wind resource regions. Project Nujio’qonik’s partners are CFFI Ventures, Columbus Capital, World Energy, Horizon Maritime, and SK ecoplant. https://worldenergygh2.com/

Photos for download:

https://we.tl/t-4z4xkdt0cp

SOURCE World Energy GH2

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

