World Hand Hygiene Day: Hema Malini, Amrita Rao spread awareness about hand hygiene | Bollywood Life

"Hand hygiene is the topmost measure to prevent the COVID-19 virus. Many people still think coronavirus is a viral like cold and flu. While they cover their nose and mouth diligently, they are not at all sensitive about sanitising their hands," said Amrita.

Lead by example. Be a #HandHygiene Champ! Wash your hands:

1⃣ For 20 seconds

2⃣ Till elbows

3⃣ With soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer This #WorldHandHygieneDay, join @AmritaRao & #ASSOCHAM to pledge to wash your hands regularly. ?: https://t.co/GoqUjDyBTI pic.twitter.com/STwREeRD8m — ASSOCHAM #StayHome (@ASSOCHAM4India) May 5, 2020

स्वच्छ भारत, स्वस्थ भारत! Join #ASSOCHAM and @NarayanaHealth for a #webinar on Mission Swachh Bharat: Celebrating World Hand Hygiene Day. ?️: May 5

?: 4 PM Register now: https://t.co/6CZ2HzAZaK PS: Wash your hands! ?? pic.twitter.com/mgV7eSvwlF — ASSOCHAM #StayHome (@ASSOCHAM4India) May 4, 2020

“It’s high time every effort is made to create awareness, educate and remind people that hand hygiene is crucial,” she added. The actresses have united for the initiative by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India to celebrate the World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5.

“It is important to make hand washing a daily habit. Good hand washing with a soap can save more lives than any single vaccine or medical intervention. I would be happy if this effort is able to bring a difference in the lives of the many people,” said Amrita.

