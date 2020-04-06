World Health Day 2020: History and significance

Every year on April 7, the World Health Organisation (WHO) celebrates World Health Day. World Health Day is celebrated to spread awareness about the importance of health. Every year the day has a different theme. It was in 1950 that the first World Health Day was celebrated. ‘Universal Healthcare’ is the main focus of WHO is to put into place strategies that healthcare accessible to different regions of the world.

This World Health Day, WHO is honouring the contribution which nurses and midwives are making in making the world a healthier place. 2020 is the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, and WHO wants to highlight the significant roles which these two play in making the world a better place.

WHO chose the year 2020 as the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife” to honour the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. It is imperative to strengthen the workforce of nurses and midwives so that globally, targets such as universal health coverage, maternal and child health, mental health, delivery of people-centred care and infectious and non-communicable diseases are taken care of.

Nurses and other health workers are completely immersed in the coronavirus response, putting themselves at risk to protect others. The coronavirus outbreak is a unique challenge which the world is faced with, and our healthcare workers are being selfless and courageous in the way they are facing this challenge.

In India, the number of coronavirus disease cases rose to 4067, and as of Monday morning, there were 109 deaths, according to the Union health ministry. Till date, the Covid-19 cases and deaths have been reported in 30 out of 36, states and Union territories.

