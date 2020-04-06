World Health Day 2020: Take these essential health measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic

It’s almost the beginning of the second quarter of 2020, and all the headlines have been seized by the novel coronavirus. Due to the unprecedented speed of its spread, it has affected thousands of people and created a worldwide panic. There is no proper cure of the novel coronavirus and doctors and researchers are keep on finding and learning new things about it. It generally doesn’t show any initial symptoms and it will take up to 2 weeks to notice any symptoms.

Some of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

-Shortness of breath

-Cough

-Fever that keeps on increasing with time

-Breathing problems

-Tiredness

-Headache

-Fatigue

Why is Immunity important?

A healthy immune system not only cut down the risk of various seasonal flu and cold but also helps in keeping the diseases at bay. People with low immunity are more prone to the novel coronavirus. With no proper cure, the whole internet is flooded with make-believe remedies that can create complications in the overall health and well-being. Therefore, it is extremely important to go through the accurate remedies and pay attention to give a quick boost to your immunity and to save yourself from the reach of the novel coronavirus.

Nutrition plays a huge role

Obviously, a healthy and well-balanced diet is a pre-requisite to keep yourself fit and fine but there are certain foods, health shots or concoctions that can take care of your immune system like no other.

Taking care of basic hygiene is a necessity these days but it is also imperative to pay heed and show some tender, love and care to give a boost to your immune system. Here we bring you some of the must-haves that have a great nutritional profile and can give an uplift to your immune system while defending your body against various other communicable diseases.

Foods to incorporate in the daily diet

Turmeric: Turmeric which is well known by the name of golden spice is extremely beneficial for the overall health. Turmeric is packed with various nutrients and it is filled with antioxidants that can give a great boost to your immune system. It can easily fight with toxic chemicals and reduces the risk of various other diseases like cancer and heart diseases. It contains a compound known as curcumin that helps in making the body robust and completely functional. You can make a health shot with it, make concoctions by adding pepper, lemon, and clove to it or add it in your milk.

Amla: Indian gooseberry is packed with great nutrients which makes it a humble ingredient to boost the immunity. The greeny and tiny looking amla is easily available in the market and is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants that can enhance your immune systems like nothing else. You can make a concoction out of it by adding some basil in it.

Ginger: Ginger contains a compound known as gingerol that can make your immune system keep going. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating various digestive issues like bloating and indigestion. You can make its concoction by mixing it with cardamom, clove and pepper or you can simply boil it in water and add some freshly squeezed lemon juice in it and consume it sip by sip. It can make you hale and hearty in no time.

Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits like oranges, grapes, lemons, kiwis and berries are rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants and can give a great boost to your immune system and overall health. Consumption of such fruits can reduce the risk of various diseases and they contain dietary fibre which can make you slim and trim. You can consume it in the form of smoothies or make a fruit chat out of it. Don’t forget to add your favourite herbs and spices.

It is said that good nutrition can reduce the risk of various diseases while making your body completely functional. Boosting the immune system in this changing weather is quite important to save yourself from the various types of diseases. Other than this, you can also add green tea, cinnamon, garlic and cumin in your diet to make yourself hale and hearty.

Don’t forget to make greens your best-friend as they have plenty of health benefits.

Prevention is better than cure

It is a well-known saying that prevention is better than cure. Coronavirus is an infectious disease and it is extremely important to take some preventive measures in order to save yourself and your near and dear ones. Stay home, practice social distancing, wash your hands and eat nutritious and healthy foods as much as you can. Add plenty of healthy liquids, concoctions, smoothies in your diet to reduce the risk of catching coronavirus and effective functioning of the body.

Nmami Agarwal, Celebrity Dietician, Nutritionist and Founder, Nmami Life

