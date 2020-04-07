World Health Day: Date, Theme and Significance of the Occasion

The World Health Day is observed on April 7. The main aim of the day is to globally raise awareness of a specific health theme which is a cause of concern for the World Health Organisation. Each year there is a different theme of the day.

This year the day is being observed to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives. This is also a reminder to world leaders of the critical role the nurses and midwives play in maintaining a healthy world.

World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to highlight the current status of nursing around the world in this International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. WHO and its partners will be making a series of recommendations to strengthen the nursing and midwifery workforce.

This is going to be important if one has to achieve national and global targets pertaining to universal health coverage, maternal and child health, infectious and non-communicable diseases including mental health, emergency preparedness and response, patient safety etc.

This year the tagline of the day is ‘Support nurses and midwives.’

It must also be considered that it is the health workers and nurses who are in the front line combating the deadly widespread pandemic caused by coronavirus. They are not only providing the best possible care but are also leading community dialogue to address questions and fears about the COVID-19 disease.

