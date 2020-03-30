World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor joins celebrating India’s favourite breakfast, gets trolled on Twitter

March 30 is celebrated every year as World Idli Day and although this time due to the coronavirus outbreak there are no events or celebrations, many individuals took to social media to profess their love for the dish.

Among the famous personalities who posted on Twitter regarding the same was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who mentioned that he never started his day without the staple idlis.

As far as I’m concerned every day is Idli Day but today, March 30, is officially #WorldIdliDay. As far as I’m concerned, the greatest breakfast food ever devised by Man or God! pic.twitter.com/Fykpf0qNSq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 30, 2020

Twitter ofcourse had its share of quirky replies to his tweet.

Bhai itni saari plate kaun dhoyega. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 30, 2020

Steamed rice cakes are popular all over India and in other parts of the world, especially as a healthy breakfast option. Idlis are made by steaming a batter comprising fermented black lentils and rice.

World Idli Day was supposed to have been started by Eniyavan, a famous idli caterer from Chennai. According to reports, in 2015, he made 1,328 varieties of idlis to celebrate this day.

Tharoor’s tweet showed his breakfast, comprising three idlis along with lots of chutney.

However, there were many who did not appreciate this tweet of his, keeping in mind the present coronavirus situation, where thousands of people were caught unaware and without food or essential items.

While migrants are struggling for meal in kerala

This guy is enjoying his luxury. How shameful — 😷 (@madhya_marg) March 30, 2020

You are enjoying while people of your constituency are starving — Shreenivas (@shreenivas9999) March 30, 2020

Till Monday morning, India has reported 1,190 cases and 29 deaths due to the coronavirus. According to a document detailing the standard operating procedure (SOP), released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued late on Sunday night,:“This SOP is applicable to current phase of Covid-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission), wherein as per plan of action, all suspect cases are admitted to isolation facilities.”

