World Theatre Day: Renuka Shahane Looks Mesmerising in Throwback Pics from Stage Plays

Renuka Shahane might have shot to fame playing Madhuri Dixit’s sister in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, but the actress has displayed her talents in many more projects as well. Besides starring in films and TV shows, Renuka was also part of many stage productions.

The actress shared three photos from stage plays she acted in several years ago to celebrate World Theatre Day. The first photo is of her playing Desdemona in an adaptation of Othello. The other two are from stage productions of the group Antarnatya.

She quoted Shakespeare in her caption, and wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy World Theatre Day. We are a part of what seems like a tragedy in many parts with the global war against Coronavirus. Let’s play our part well so that we help in keeping the world safe. Stay safe, stay home.”

Take a look at the photos:

Renuka was one of the two anchors of the vastly popular Hindi TV show, Surabhi, and it made her a household name. She has also starred in TV shows like Circus and Junoon.

The 53-year-old actress has been quite vocal about various social issues on social media. She recently tweeted about the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to battle coronavirus.

Very very strong message by our PM.1) 21 day strict lockdown all over India 2) Social distancing is the only way we can fight this pandemic and save lives 3) Do not spread rumours about any “treatments” that are not endorsed by Central Govt of India or State Govts. — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 24, 2020

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter – Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter,

Instagram,

Facebook,

Telegram,

TikTok and on

YouTube