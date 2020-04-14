World Wars Stopped the Tour de France. Now Coronavirus Has, Too.

Another major world sports event has been disrupted by the coronavirus. This time, it’s the Tour de France.

The Tour had thus far avoided postponing, but organizers said on Tuesday that the race could not start on time in Nice on June 27 after President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that public events would be banned through the middle of July.

The Tour was scheduled to run for three weeks and end on the Champs-Élysées on July 19. This year’s race was to be heavy on climbing, including a visit to the top of the Grand Colombier in the Alps, and light on time trials.

Tour organizers are no doubt hoping for only a brief delay. The schedule immediately after the Tour has opened up some because of the postponement of the Olympics, where the cycling road race was to have been held July 25, about a week after the Tour ended.