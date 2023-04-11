World's First Freeze Point Suppression System Installed in Lineage Logistics' Warehouse in Greeley, Colorado

GREELEY, Colo., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rebound Technologies, an advanced refrigeration equipment supplier, has commissioned the first full-scale commercial IcePoint system. IcePoint uses a new patented thermodynamic cycle called a freeze point suppression (FPS) cycle which allows cold chain customers with low temperature refrigeration needs to freeze more product, achieve higher efficiency and enhance moisture management throughout their entire facility, all leading to optimized operations.

Rebound’s IcePoint system is now operational at Lineage Logistics’ 115,000-square-foot cold storage and blast freezing facility in Greeley, Colorado. The system will provide up to 80 tons of cooling while simultaneously managing moisture levels and helping avoid peak energy rates. Lineage is the world’s leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. Lineage boasts a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity, which spans 20 countries across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

A globally patented technology, IcePoint, provides agile freezing that attacks temperature fluctuations which leads to inefficiencies and reduced throughput. Its dehumidification impact greatly reduces defrost cycles resulting in faster freezing times, optimized equipment operations and labor savings. This technology offers next generation flexibility and impact in an otherwise fixed-capacity, legacy equipment world with excellent return on investment.

“IcePoint represents a huge leap for industrial cooling technology,” said Alexander Woolf, Vice President of Research and Development at Lineage Logistics. “The go-live of the first industrial-scale IcePoint unit represents a key milestone in the six-year collaboration between Lineage and Rebound.”

Rebound and Lineage partnered on a pilot project in 2018 at a strawberry processing facility in California, where the agile freezing benefit was shown to increase throughput. The unit operating at the Greeley facility is 10-times larger than the initial pilot, was installed with almost no interruption to the facility and does not require engine room integration or critical ammonia infrastructure tie-in.

“This installation is an exciting step for Rebound and Lineage,” said CEO of Rebound Technologies, John Fox. “Our partnership with Lineage represents the first commercialization of FPS technology and offers the next step in the evolution of improved cold chain operations.”

Rebound Technologies is an advanced refrigeration company revolutionizing the global cold chain. Rebound’s globally patented IcePoint is a platform technology that can impact the entire HVACR industry from frozen food to food retail to even commercial HVAC. Headquartered in Denver, Rebound was founded in 2012. For more information, visit www.rebound-tech.com.

