Worldwide Hadoop-as-a-Service Industry to 2027 – Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Hadoop-as-a-Service Market, By Deployment Type (Run it Yourself (RIY) and Pure Play (PP) ) Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises) and End User – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this the total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.



This report covers a sub-market in this field – the Hadoop-as-a-Service Market by deployment type in detail, segmenting the market as run it yourself (RIY) and pure play (PP). The scope of the report covers hadoop as a service by organization size which includes large enterprises, small & medium enterprises.

It provides in-sights on end user that segregates into BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, retail and consumer goods, it & telecommunication, education, manufacturing, media & entertainment, government & defense and others. Lastly, the Hadoop-as-a-Service Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), ROW (Rest of the World) and regional market further sub-segmented by countries.



The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Hadoop-as-a-Service Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes.

The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. Moreover, the report formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.



Major players in Hadoop-as-a-Service Market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon web services, IBM Corporation, Cloudera Inc., MapR Technologies, Google Inc., EMC Corporation, SAP SE, Datameer, and Mortar Data (Datadog) among others.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the market revenues to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.



Market Analysis and Insights: Hadoop-as-a-Service Market Analysis & Insights

Hadoop-as-a-Service Market Scope and Market Size

The key deliverables of this report are market statistics with detailed classifications and splits by revenue. Hadoop-as-a-Service Market revenues segmented by deployment type, organization size, end user and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hadoop-as-a-Service Market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.Detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and company rankings.



Report further studies the market development status and future and Hadoop-as-a-Service Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Hadoop-as-a-Service Market segmentation by deployment type, organization size, end user and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Reasons to purchase this Report:

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Hadoop-as-a-Service Market over the next years. Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and Hadoop-as-a-Service Market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them. Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others. Identify the major channels that are driving the global Hadoop-as-a-Service Market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion. Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global Hadoop-as-a-Service Market. Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top Hadoop-as-a-Service Market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology

2.5.1. Market Size

2.5.2. Key Data Points From Primary Sources

2.5.3. Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

2.5.4. List Of Primary Sources

2.5.5. List Of Secondary Sources



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Hadoop-as-a-Service Market, By Deployment Type

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Hadoop-as-a-Service Market, By Organization Size

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Hadoop-as-a-Service Market, By End User

4.4. Impact of Covid-19 On Hadoop-as-a-Service Market, By Region



5. HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Run it Yourself (RIY)

5.3. Pure Play (PP)



6. HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Large Enterprises

6.3. Small & Medium Enterprises



7. HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. BFSI

7.3. Healthcare & Life Sciences

7.4. Retail and Consumer Goods

7.5. IT & Telecommunication

7.6. Education

7.7. Manufacturing

7.8. Media & Entertainment

7.9. Government & Defense

7.10. Others



8. HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. U.K.

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World

8.5.1. Middle East

8.5.2. Africa

8.5.3. Latin America



9. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top Companies Ranking

9.3. Market Share Analysis

9.4. Recent Developments

9.4.1. New Product Launch

9.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Microsoft Corporation

10.2. Amazon web services

10.3. IBM Corporation

10.4. Cloudera Inc.

10.5. MapR Technologies

10.6. Google Inc.

10.7. EMC Corporation

10.8. SAP SE

10.9. Datameer

10.10. Mortar Data (Datadog)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gwemk

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-hadoop-as-a-service-industry-to-2027—key-drivers-restraints-and-opportunities-301487381.html

