Would the Launch of Twitter Edit Button be a Good Idea?

In quest to satisfy the needs of its users, Twitter has disclosed that it is launching an edit button which can be leveraged by users who pay $4.99 monthly subscription.

“Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it’s been published. Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more.”

Although this has been the desire of the social networking platform’s users as confirmed when Elon Musk, CEO at Tesla Inc., started a poll asking his followers if they wanted an edit button and majority voted yes. This took place after he gained large ownership stake in Twitter.

Almost immediately, Twitter responded that it had already started an internal test of the feature even before Elon Musk’s poll.

The platform affirms to have been considering the possibilities of this feature for some years now, noting down the advantages and disadvantages.

In 2020, Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter said the edit button feature was highly unlikely. Some fears of launching this feature indicate that it could be misused and the rate of content theft might increase, with the majority editing content created by others and owning them like it’s theirs.

But the good thing is that the new feature, called Edit Tweet, enables users make changes on their tweets within 30 minutes of posting. These edited tweets will carry a label, allowing others to see initial versions of the post. That means even if anyone wants to steal an original content, the changes cannot be hidden.

Asides these, there could be more disadvantages as well as advantages, but, fingers crossed.

The feature is still being tested internally with employees, so feedback can be given on how to make it better. Later on, it will be expanded to Twitter Blue users.

According to the platform, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful and users should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to them, “and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that.”